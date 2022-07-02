July 2, 2022

When, at any time and on which channel to watch live the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship semi-finals

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Guatemala will play the Dominican Republic against the Dominican Republic today in the semi-finals of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 World Cup. Find out the schedule and where to watch it live in Central America.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: When, when and on what channel to watch the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship semi-final match live today.
Guatemala s dominican republic will meet on Friday, July 1 in order to semi-finals From CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022. Colorful face with actions that a lot the villagers How Quisqueyans Starred days ago when rating a file World Cup Indonesia 2023 For the second and first time in a row. However, they want to go further and win this duel to get a ticket to 2024 Paris Olympics.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: Today, time, TV channel or broadcast to watch the semi-finals

The Guatemalan national football team will clash with the Dominican Republic today. Friday 1 JulyStarts from 4:00 pm. From Central America (5:00 Panama), at Morazan Stadium San Pedro Sula. The match can be seen He lives s He lives Throughout the region through the following channels.

  • Costa Rica: ESPN, TUDN, star +
  • Belize: ESPN
  • Savior: ESPN, TUDN, star +
  • Guatemala: ESPN, TUDN, star +
  • Honduras: ESPN, TUDN, star +
  • Nicaragua: ESPN, TUDN, star +
  • Panama: ESPN, TUDN, star +
  • dominican republic: ESPN, TUDN, star +
  • United State: TUDN, TUDN.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: How blue and white

The 5-1 win by El Salvador on their debut does nothing but re-evaluate Young people’s reaction the villagers, who defeated Panama 3-1 and Aruba 2-1 to reach the knockout stage. There, with a pure heart, give the bell Canada hits on penalties (4-3) and Mexico (2-1) with a George Moreno Excellence. However, they will have to continue to row against the tide: The goalkeeper and Carlos Santos will be lower due to the suspensionin addition to the fact that Urizar and Montaño are under suspicion due to physical problems.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: How tricolor

The Dominican tour was also historic, no matter what happens on Friday. Preliminary Round Leaders After beating Anguilla 6-0, St Maarten 2-0, Belize 2-0, and a 2-2 draw with St Lucia, Walter Benitez’s pupils had to wait half a year to officially compete again, maintaining their level with the scooters in between. And when he returns They eliminated El Salvador in an unforgettable and disrespectful game 5-4, and Jamaica, without major concussions, 1-0..

