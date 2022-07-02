Summary of the match Mazatlan vs Puebla (2-4). Objectives

It was the beginning of the beating drum Puebla In the opening 2022 which entered Friday to the Kraken Stadium beat Mazatlan 4-2 The first duel that was played on the first day.

Nicholas Larcamon’s painting showed the following packedentering the coast of Sinaloa and the account of some Cañoneros that They conceded two goals too quickly and couldn’t get upalthough in the end they pressed and were close.

Gabriel Caballero’s men have a lot to improve, because mistakes in the first half killed them, and although they tried hard in the supplemental part, they simply couldn’t catch up with their opponent.

Only at 5 Israel Reyes scored 1-0 tonight. The ball was stopped and ended up being sent to save it. At first, the assistant referee, Enrique Isaac Bustos, raised the flag and scored a misplaced goal, which the whistle allowed Daniel Quintero. It was in the VAR where it was confirmed that the ball before Reyes’ goal, Carlos Vargas hit A score of 1-0 was considered good.

Mazatlan settled with difficulty, Nicolas Benedetti lost the ball, and it fell on her Fernando Aristigetawho fired in 14 minutes for it Nicholas Fikonis saves. He did not fail to rebound and increased the advantage.

So they went for a break. Beginning of the second half, Mazatlan club approached the scoreboard in the 46th minute when Edward Bello He sent in a Marco Fabian cross and beat Anthony Silva to make the score 2-1.

This seems to have awakened Cañoneros until 58 o’clock, Martin Barragán made it 3-1 with his knee Playing with a touch of luck, Diego De Boen’s header was the first, and aka Botio found the rebound to increase the edge.

Amore Eskoto made it 4-1 in the 76th minute By recording inside the area after a long stroke. Zapopano received and did not fail against Vikonis.

In the final part, the purples tried to wake up and in the 85th minute, the freshmen were Gabriel Lopez made the score 4-2 With a long shot, the defense of Puebla was removed.

Already at compensation time Barragán missed Jorge Padilla in the 94th minute and there was a penalty kick in his net In favor of Mazatlán FC, however, VAR was corrected and ended up scoring a free kick.

At 98′ Vargas took a free kick and Anthony turned him away from a corner kick to leave the final score.