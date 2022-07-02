“The teacher made us winners. Either way we fight”

2022-07-02

captain Honduras national under-20 team, Aaron Zuniga, He appeared at a press conference where he regretted the defeat to (3-0) The United States, which denied them qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, However, he did point out the team pride of the ticket to World Cup in Indonesia 2023.

In the words of the young defender “We are sad because the teacher (Luis Alvarado) made us winners, we have that in us, unfortunately we did not manage to qualify for the Olympics, but we stayed with qualifying for the Olympics. The World Cup even though we both wanted.”

He added: “We lost the match in the first half, and in the second we did not face any problems. We think we entered confident, we had mistakes and lost focus. They did not forgive us and this is football.”

Zúniga responded that one of H’s weaknesses was his lack of focus and the fact that he entered the field with so much confidence.

Watch: Not seen on TV: Harsh images of Honduran players, Luis Alvarado devastated and the nod of Americans

“We believed in ourselves, knew what we could achieve, which is why we regret not qualifying for the Olympics, but what we did is good considering the country’s performance.”

-The difference between the United States-

The truth is that the youngsters made no excuse for the distance between the United States and Honduras on the pitch, but it was clear that there was a lot of work to be done.

“There are still things to improve, but we don’t think too much about it because we all come from slums, we all grew up playing on clay courts, it’s our turn,” he said.

“I don’t think that’s the difference, no matter how much we fought for it, but we didn’t make it. I leave happy and proud of my teammates and coaching staff. Here I found a family. It’s my first tournament, I was able to be a captain, so I’m happy to win my first World Cup” , concluded.