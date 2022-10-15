Rodolfo Pizarro cries for someone to save him: Is that you, Chivas?

The Rayados striker is well below the level that has led him to establish himself as one of the best Mexican players.

Rodolfo Pizarro’s poor performance led to the loss of ownership with Monterrey And stay away from all odds to attend The World Cup in Qatar, since then despite being part of the opening qualifiers for the 2022 tournament He has seen action in 16 games, but with very little misfire and away from the good moment that propelled him to the top of Mexican football with Chivas de Guadalajara.

player exited Pachuca lives in the shadows with Monterrey with everything and this team led by Victor Manuel Vucic. It was one of the most regular competitions, but the truth is that the Joker performed poorly, Without goals in this campaign, one in the previous competition and more accustomed to sitting on the bench.

bad news for Pizarro is that once the season is over he will have to return to Inter Miami in the MLS, Who will try to lend it or sell it again to get a part of it It seems very difficult for members of the royal family to make an effective purchase option, and to judge their actions.

Chivas can save Rodolfo Pizarro

Now, the best level Pizarro came with the Guadalajara shirt, was a champion in 2017 and a key player in Matias Almeida’s team, But the vigorous discussion with the board of directors made him have a complicated situation for him to return, although some versions of a few years ago Months have indicated that he has resolved his differences with Amaury Vergara, but everything is informal.

According to the Transfermarkt page, The value of the Joker is four million euros and the current contract is with Inter Miami until 2023So, if the Rojiblancos want to incorporate him into their ranks, this would be the best time to do so, Even the same player revealed before the start of this campaign that he had been in close contact with Flock in the recent past.

