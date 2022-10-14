Fernando Hierro is one step away from being the sporting director

The former defender of the Meringue and the Spanish national team is in sight of the herd to be its new leader.

What appears to have been identified among leaders who already know each other in Mexican football is taking a 180-degree turn. And the versions are stronger than ever Fernando Hierro could join Chivas de Guadalajara as the new sporting director To fill the position that Ricardo Pelaez left vacant a few days ago with more pain than glory.

According to information from La Gambeta, Former Meringue captain and Red Fury in the crosshairs of the Holy Herd To take over the fates of the first team with The position that Peláez Linares had and where he was far from delivering on what he had promised upon his arrival in 2019.

Las Chivas met various personalities such as Alvaro Davila, Luis Miguel Salvador and Guillermo Canto Soon they will meet Duilio Davino, and they all achieve significant results, but far from the experience he has Fernando Hierro, who also worked as a coach for Real Oviedo and is one of the greatest Spanish personalities.

According to our source, Michel Legno, Chivas Council will be on the verge of reaching an agreement with Fernando Hierro To become the team’s new sporting director,” It was part of what was published by the aforementioned media, where it is remarkable that it was mentioned Leaño as part of the negotiations when it is assumed that he was already outside the rojiblanca organization.

Who is Fernando Hierro?

A multi-champion with Real Madrid at the age of 54, he was a key player in an entire era with Meringue, He won four league titles, four Spanish Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and three Champions League titles. As coach, he was Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant in 2014, two years before he was named captain of Oviedo. Finishing in eighth place. In 2017, he became captain of the Spanish Federation, and at the Russian World Cup he took the position of coach after the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui two days before the start of the competition. Spain won one match, drew three, and was eliminated in the round of 16 by Russia.

