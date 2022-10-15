Snell lights up and Padres dominate L.A. to move one step away from NCLS

SAN DIEGO – From the opening of Petco Park in 2004 through Friday night, San Diego fans have never seen a home team win the playoffs. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham, and Bullpen Padres gave them a chance to go wild.
Snell hit the five-volley in the sixth inning, while Trent Gresham hit a ground run that started the party at Petco, as Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday to score an unexpected lead in the Division I series. National Association.
Padres noticed the special energy of the crowd long before the match started.
“You’ll be hoarse people tomorrow,” said Director Bob Melvin. “It was amazing that they kept screaming throughout the match.”
San Diego could clinch its first trip to the NL Championship Series since 1998 if it wins a Saturday night game. Joe Musgrove will play for Padres, while Tyler Anderson will play for Los Angeles, the Western Division champ.
Snell pitched 5 1/3 innings, while Josh Hader finished a great job out of a bowling alley, allowing no runs. The Dodgers, who had a whopping 111 wins in the regular season, were left on the brink of what would be a huge disappointment.
Los Angeles went 14-5 against San Diego in the regular season, beating Padres in nine straight series since 2021.
“The core of this team has been in this situation before, and we’re going to deal with it the right way. We have to win or go home,” said coach Dave Roberts. “We have to play the ball better. When there are opportunities we have to take advantage of them.”
San Diego was stranded with two riders each in the first four rounds and 10 in total, but Jake Kronworth’s RBI song in the first and Gresham’s shot in the fourth was enough.
Most of the 45,137 fans in the stands cheered when Hader hit Trace Thompson in the final.
The All-Star was picked up four times on August 1 in a deal with Milwaukee. He also managed to save in Wednesday’s game, winning San Diego 5-3, and making 1 1/3 of the innings.
“The crowd was amazing,” Snell said. “This is probably the best crowd I’ve come across.”
For the dodgers, he didn’t hit any of the Latin Americans.
For Padres, Dominican Juan Soto 4-1 in one half, Mane Machado 1-0.
