October 16, 2022

The possible alternative that Paris Saint-Germain dreams of if he ends up leaving the club

Cassandra Curtis October 15, 2022 2 min read

And thehe is “Mbabbe Case” He rose again from his ashes after he appeared Decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain permanently. This summer he had all the votes to leave and join a new club, where Real Madrid has been ranked as the best favouritesbut in the end I decided to extend his contract.

Currently He seems to regret the decisionOnly five months later. Paris club He wouldn’t let his star leave the team so easilybut just in case, They have already set their sights on potential alternatives Who can replace the French striker?

It is that as I mentioned La Gazzetta dello SportPSG would have already chosen a replacement, and that would only be Lautaro Martinez. player intermilan He admitted this on several occasions He is very happy in the cityand the Tottenham rejected the offer of 90 million for his signature.

however, PSG will go with everythings The 75 million player ratings will not be a hindrance for the French Club. In addition, Lautaro’s arrival will be a great incentive for Leo MessiWhat will you see? He will be joined by a great friend on and off the field, Something that could motivate him to renew.

Also, the last Big interventions in the Champions LeagueEspecially at the Camp Nou in the last match, they did it again Step up to the international show The suitors did not take long to come. they 25 years elevate him to a future star And the Argentine’s development could come early.

