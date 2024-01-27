The San Diego Padres have agreed with the former Houston Astros player

San Diego Padres It was one of the teams that disappointed in the 2023 season Major League Baseball (MLB) after not advancing to the postseason, despite having a good final stretch of the campaign and finishing with an 82-80 record. However, games Juan Sotocycle for New York Yankees And based on Blake Snellwho remains a free agent, has prompted the California franchise to consider strengthening its structure for the upcoming campaign.

jar Nick Hernandezwas one of the players who could make his debut in 2023 with San Diego Padres. After standing for the first time on a hill Big leagues On September 12, he barely made a single appearance for the first team. His numbers weren't the best, posting a 12.0 ERA in three innings of work.





This is what prompted the organization to decide to reduce it to Triple At the end of the campaign, he elected free agency. However, the paths San Diego The right-handed pitcher met again after they both agreed to a minor league contract on Saturday, January 27, information that was released via MiLB – the social network for transactions.

Hernandez had a good season in AAA with the San Diego Padres

On the farm San Diego Padres, the right-hander had a 3.84 ERA in 47 appearances. Furthermore, in 61.0 innings, he struck out 82 for just 21 walks, allowing 48 hits and 26 earned runs, for a winning percentage of 83% with five games won and one loss.

Before arriving Fathersthe Savior born in him Missouri 29 years ago he worked in subsidiaries of the company Houston Astrosthe franchise he chose in Draft 2016, although he never got to wear a Texans uniform MLB. He spent most of his career in AAA.

He also had a mission To last in dominican republicperforming with Sipanyas Eagles In 2022-23. His stay on the Island lasted 12 games, working 16.1 innings and showing an ERA of 2.20.

San Diego I am waiting Hernandez He could show that control he had in me the palace And find a space in the list again.