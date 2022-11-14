Motagua lost its way in the most sensitive part of the tournament; Draw against Real Sociedad and stick to second place

2022-11-13

The crisis of results you are going through motagua Keep it going over the edge. Today can drop it great real communitybut they saved a point that leaves them standing on their own to go straight to the semi-finals.

team thing Tota City It’s worrying, he’s already gone six matches without a win and his football is unconvincing. His defense is nerve-wracking and his attack isn’t intimidating. The two Argentines in their ranks are fillers in the team because they don’t contribute anything.

Now they will have to play it on the last date against A win over This is on the rise and with good football. The Carlos Miranda Stadium From comayagua He looked flawless, his field was perfect for playing good football and that helped the show, because real community He showed good skills and put Ciclón Azul in trouble, which was supported by many followers in the former capital of Honduras who in the first half did not have many serious actions.