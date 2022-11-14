Motagua lost its way in the most sensitive part of the tournament; Draw against Real Sociedad and stick to second place

2022-11-13
The crisis of results you are going through motagua Keep it going over the edge. Today can drop it great real communitybut they saved a point that leaves them standing on their own to go straight to the semi-finals.
team thing Tota City It’s worrying, he’s already gone six matches without a win and his football is unconvincing. His defense is nerve-wracking and his attack isn’t intimidating. The two Argentines in their ranks are fillers in the team because they don’t contribute anything.
Now they will have to play it on the last date against A win over This is on the rise and with good football. The Carlos Miranda Stadium From comayagua He looked flawless, his field was perfect for playing good football and that helped the show, because real community He showed good skills and put Ciclón Azul in trouble, which was supported by many followers in the former capital of Honduras who in the first half did not have many serious actions.
In the second part the first came to the blues and had luck. Marcelo Santos He finished a position with the misfortune that instead of being eliminated, the defender Dion Martinez He ended up putting it to his target. But Mauro Reyes Move his team, send the package Dexter Monica to the field and this was a sign of the difference in the duel.
Center to the left of another recently entered, Minor ArzoCame to me Ronnie Martinez Which he finished in a row, Likona bounced back and scored on the second shot. Refree Raul Castro He did not call a clear penalty kick against Motagua after an elbow from Peter Gutay against Chino Lopez.
against, real community Went on the offensive with Dexter Monica which left a split in two behind Azul and Marcelo Pereira He had no choice but to punish him. Origin Thin Adder He charged her 2-1. But motagua Paddle from the bottom and the back Angel Tejeda Guide to lay out the final numbers.
Technical sheet of MOTAGUA vs. real community
(two) – Marlon Lecona, Giovanni Bosso (Angel Tejeda, 83d), Marcelo Pereira, Denel Maldonado, Marcelo Santos; Juan Delgado, Jonathan Nunez (Justin Obando, 83 minutes), Fabricio Brenner (Walter Martinez, 72 minutes), Carlos Mejia; Mauro Ortiz (Eddie Hernandez, 72 minutes) and Roberto Moreira (Ivan Lopez, 72 minutes).
DT: Hernan City (ARG)
Goals: Deyron Martínez (AG) 59′, Angel Tejeda 89′.
Yellow cards:-
Red cards:-
(two) – Francisco Reyes Michel Hill, Samo Buzantes, Pedro Gutay, Clifox Bernardez; Eder Delgado (Cristian Paiva, 83 minutes), Deeron Martinez, Daniel Rocha (Minor Arzo, 57 minutes), Cesar Romero (Ronnie Bernardez, 72 minutes); Axel Fuentes (Dexter Monico, 57 min) and Ronnie Martinez (Mariano Ortiz, 83 min).
DT: Mauro Reyes
Goals: Ronnie Martinez 62′, Eder Delgado 78′.
Yellow Cards: Samuel Bozantes, Deron Martinez, Clifox Bernardez.
Red cards:-
**
Stadium: Carlos Miranda, Comayagua
Referee: Raul Castro
