Unfortunately, I will see him from home.

2022-11-14

Ramos also spoke about the difficult season he went through in his first year with Paris Saint-Germain, as injuries caused him to miss a large number of matches.

DT announced 26 candidates who are not the main position: “The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams he had to achieve. He could have been the fifth, but unfortunately I will see him from my house,” says part of the letter.

Sergio Ramos is one of the biggest absentees from Luis Enrique’s squad for the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off next Sunday.

Sergio Ramos statement

“Last season was difficult, due to injuries and adapting to a new club and a different city. I have worked both body and soul to recover and feel myself again, guided by the goals and dreams one always sets and sets for oneself.

Fortunately, I can say that this season I feel like myself again and I am enjoying football, my team and a wonderful city like Paris.

world Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams he had to fulfill. It could have been the fifth, but unfortunately I’ll watch it from home.

It’s hard, but every day the sun rises again. Certainly nothing will change in me. Neither my mentality, nor my passion, nor my perseverance, nor the effort, my 24 hour dedication to thinking about football.

This is how I feel and I wanted to share it with you.

Thank you all for the love, there are many challenges and goals to face.

see you soon .

I wish you the best. Come to Spain!

