How are 1 dollar bonds that sell for fortune

A total of 6.4 million dollar bills issued in duplicate are being sought due to a mistake that occurred in 2014. Learn about the bills presented by collectors.





A total of 6.4 million $1 bonds were sought It was released in two copies in 2014 in the United States There are many collectors willing to pay up to $150,000 for a copy. It also happens, with one-dollar bills selling for $300,000.

How do one-dollar bonds sell for $150,000?

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the government agency responsible for printing the US dollar, mistakenly issued two identical sets of $6.4 million banknotes in 2014. That year, the first edition was distributed in New York State. Two years later, another of exactly the same thing arrived in Washington.

Because of this situation 6.4 million “pairs” of $1 bills with the same serial number are scattered all over the world. Only 9 such pairs have been found so far, and some collectors are offering a fortune to buy them.

Characteristics of the wrong $1 bills

are those of the New York Federal Reserve, in its 2013 corresponding series. Your ID must be between serial numbers B00000001 and B00250000, or between serial numbers B03200001 and B09600000. also, The note must have the Federal Reserve stamped with the letter “B”. The serial number must be It ends with an asterisk.

