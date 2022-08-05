Watch HD, DirecTV Sports, Melgar vs Inter LIVE, ONLINE, NOW for Copa Sudamericana 2022 WATCH ESPN, STAR PLUS, FREE FOOTBALL, APUROGOL Live Matches of the Day | Sports

Melgar tied 0-0 with Internacional For the first leg of the Copa America quarter-final at the UNSA Monumental Stadium. In a match where Arequipeños’ side were largely dominant, those led by Lavallén were unable to open the scoring despite playing with another player for more than 25 minutes. The return match will be held next Thursday at the Beira Rio Stadium.

again

94 Yellow card for Dinomeustier Melgar.

93 Orzán tried from mid-range, but his shot went too far.

92 UFFFF. Arias got a “chaka” but the defense rejected the ball with a corner kick.

90 The referee adds another 5 minutes. We’ll go up to 95 minutes.

84 The last alternative in the international. Johnny enters and de Pena leaves.

81 offv. Joel Sanchez shot from outside the area, but the Brazilian Daniel rejected the shot.

76 UFFFF. Inter was the first of the match, through Edinilson. However, Carlos Caesida saved the goal, after a good start.

74 ′ Inter responded but Melgar’s defense was blocked by Carlos de Pena’s shot.

72 ′ Bernardo Cuesta tried to surprise goalkeeper Daniel, who was a few meters from the area, but the ball went too far.

70 An international free kick without danger.

66 ′ Alan Patrick and Pedro Henrique join International. Mauricio Anderson came out. In Melgar, Joel Sanchez and Kevin Quevedo entered. Perez Guedes and Kenji Cabrera left the field.

65 International residency with 10 players. Alemao has been ejected for assaulting a Melgar player.

60 UFFFF Melgar was about to open the score. “Xhaka” Arias shot from outside the box and goalkeeper Daniel made an effort to send the ball into the corner kick.

57 Yellow card for Bernardo Cuesta. Melgar striker cut an international attack.

56 Try Inter from a middle distance via Carlos de Pena. The shot went away.

52 The first international approach in the second half. Argentine Gabriel Mercado headed a free kick, but his shot went wide.

49 ′ Change in MELGAR. Luis Ebrico enters and leaves Christian Bordachar.

46 FIRST NOTICE FROM MELGAR. Alexis ‘Xhaka’ Arias shot from the edge of the area and goalkeeper Daniel saved the ball from a corner kick.

– Start the second half of the match.

First time

four five’ UFFFFFF. Burdachar was close to opening the scoring with a header after a cross from Alejandro Ramos.

40 ′ Another yellow card for Internacional. Bustos arrived late to the ball and committed a foul at Bordajar’s expense.

37 New arrival from international. However, it was all nullified by Edenilson’s forward stance.

35 Internacional approached the Melgar area through crosses, but the Arequipa defense responded without problems.

35 Bernardo Cuesta received a superb pass in the international zone, but was quick to set up from the left and the ball went wide.

32 Cuesta tried again from mid-range, but his shot ended just wide. This is the seventh hit of the Domino striker.

29 ′ Yellow card for Alemao, player of Internacional de Brasil, for a foul.

27 ′ offv. Melgar was close again. Bernardo Cuesta headed in from a corner kick and Dinyomosti was about to shove the ball into the net.

23 ‘ Bernardo Cuesta fired from mid-range but the shot was too weak and Daniel had no problem grabbing the ball.

Twenty one’ Melgar continues to dominate the match, although he needs to be more effective on the last kick. International seeks to inflict damage against.

fifteen’ Perez Guedes tried to score after a corner kick but it was disallowed due to his advance into the position.

14 ′ Melgar is getting close to the first. After a corner kick, Dinomostier headed again, but goalkeeper Daniel pushed the ball away.

Eleven’ Internacional responded, but Carlos Caseda was eager to turn the ball down to a corner kick.

10 ′ Melgar loses it again. It was acquired by Dinemosti first and Cuesta later. International is still saved.

7 ′ UFFF Cuesta hit a header and narrowly beat goalkeeper Daniel’s goal.

4′ New notice from Melgar. Alejandro Ramos went up from the right and tied the middle with Bernardo Cuesta. The ball ended up in the hands of the Internacional goalkeeper.

2, international It was the first empty of the match, through Fabricio Bustos. The shot went a little off target.

1 ′ Bernardo Cuesta Melgar’s first warning was given only 30 seconds. However, goalkeeper Daniel easily saved his shot.

The alignment between Melgar and Internacional has been confirmed.

Melgar vs Internacional: A sure alignment

Melgar: Caida, Ramos, Denmostier, Lazo, Reina, Orzan, Arias, Perez-Guedes, Cabrera, Burdachar and Cuesta.

international: Daniel. Rene, Gabriel Mercado, Fitao, Fabricio Bustos; Anderson, Carlos de Pena, Gabriel, Edenelson; Alexandre Alemao Mauricio.

Melgar will strive to bring new joy to PeruThat is why he arrived with his top 11 players, ready to achieve a good result that can serve him in the return match that will be played next week in Porto Alegre.

This will be the first cup match in Pablo Lavalin The Argentine coach who came to replace him Nestor Lorenzo He is now the coach of Colombia. The ‘fuzzies’ will try to preserve their good football moment after their elimination against Deportivo Cali in the round of 16 and winning the inaugural 2022 tournament of League 1.

Melgar vs. International: How do they reach the quarter-finals of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana?

Melgar He qualified for this state after Deportivo Cali’s elimination in the round of 16, as well as the departures of Racing from Argentina, Cuiaba from Brazil and River Plate from Uruguay on the way.

Inter Porto Alegre He advanced to this state after overcoming the tie against Colo Colo on aggregate 4-3. Colorado is betting everything on everything in the tournament, and coach Mano Menezes knows that a positive result on the visit will be important to close the switch in Brazil.