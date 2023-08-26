SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners edged out the Texas Rangers to first place in the American League West, defeating the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday thanks to three hits and three RBIs from Eugenio Suarez.
Venezuelan Suarez got a two-run go-ahead in the fourth inning.
Seattle was 10 games out of first, going 47-48 heading into the July 20 game. However, the Mariners have gone 25-8 since then.
128 games have elapsed in the season. The last time the Mariners were at the top of the division at this point was in 2003.
Kansas City took a 3-2 lead before Suarez’s leadoff single in the fourth. The Mariners built a 6–3 lead in the fifth when Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run on an Austin Cox wilder and Josh Rojas hit an RBI single.
Isaiah Campbell (4-0), second of seven Seattle pitchers, hit no hits in the fifth inning. Buddy Singer (8-10) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings pitched.
For ownership, the Venezuelans beat Mikel Garcia 5-0, Freddy Firmin 1-0 and Salvador Perez 4-1. Puerto Ricans MG Melendez 4-1 with a run, Nelson Velasquez 4-1 with a run and an RBI.
For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez is 4-2 with a run scored, Teoscar Hernandez is 5-1 with a run scored. Venezuelan Suarez is 5-3 with three RBIs.
