August 26, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Suarez shines in front of KC and the Mariners are tied for the top of the West

Suarez shines in front of KC and the Mariners are tied for the top of the West

Cassandra Curtis August 26, 2023 2 min read

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners edged out the Texas Rangers to first place in the American League West, defeating the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Friday thanks to three hits and three RBIs from Eugenio Suarez.

Venezuelan Suarez got a two-run go-ahead in the fourth inning.

Seattle was 10 games out of first, going 47-48 heading into the July 20 game. However, the Mariners have gone 25-8 since then.

128 games have elapsed in the season. The last time the Mariners were at the top of the division at this point was in 2003.

Kansas City took a 3-2 lead before Suarez’s leadoff single in the fourth. The Mariners built a 6–3 lead in the fifth when Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run on an Austin Cox wilder and Josh Rojas hit an RBI single.

Isaiah Campbell (4-0), second of seven Seattle pitchers, hit no hits in the fifth inning. Buddy Singer (8-10) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings pitched.

For ownership, the Venezuelans beat Mikel Garcia 5-0, Freddy Firmin 1-0 and Salvador Perez 4-1. Puerto Ricans MG Melendez 4-1 with a run, Nelson Velasquez 4-1 with a run and an RBI.

For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez is 4-2 with a run scored, Teoscar Hernandez is 5-1 with a run scored. Venezuelan Suarez is 5-3 with three RBIs.

See also  RMC Sport attacks Messi: "He gave a good half season to the World Cup"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Vida emerges from the cold basement, UPN gives ground to Olympia, and the rest of the day is played with a classic game included.

August 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jenny Hermoso denies Rubiales: “At no time did I consent to the kiss”

August 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Santander HR pushes the Orioles to seal a certain dominant series vs. tiles

August 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Your Samsung mobile phone can now mimic your voice to answer calls for you

August 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Panama is assessing the environmental implications of migrants crossing through the Darien Forest

August 26, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

China sends planes, ships to Taiwan after US arms sales announcement

August 26, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The “Kia Boyz” and TikTok challenge that prompted Chicago to sue Kia and Hyundai

August 26, 2023 Zera Pearson