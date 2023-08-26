Vida emerges from the cold basement, UPN gives ground to Olympia, and the rest of the day is played with a classic game included.

2023-08-25

with defeat Lobos from UPNFM, Olimpia and Olancho FC They remain among the leaders of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Honduran National League.

Al-Ahmar added three valuable points after an exceptional performance by the Argentine Gabriel Tellas And the great game that the main guys love Marcelo Canales and Brian Visser.

Today, Friday, the fifth day of the Apertura tournament began with a confrontation between the two teams Vida Lobos UPNFM Where the “coconut trees” did not spare the “flock” at the Cibinho stadium.

The last two finalists to Close 2023 Add up to seven units and they are installed in the first place with the benefit of control UPN Wolves in La Ceiba. package” And he stayed with the same seven points in third place.

Motagua It ranks fourth in the ranking table with six points, but it won against Olympia It will put him in first place in the championship.

Marathon and Real Spain They are fifth and sixth in the competition. Both add up to six units in the classification. new tenant origin He fell in the ranks and is in seventh place with five units.

In eighth place is Real Sociedad, who have already won their first match in the tournament. life With his victory, he moved away from last place, and he already has four points and is in last place victory with a point.