Jenny Hermoso denies Rubiales: “At no time did I consent to the kiss”

ESPN Digital ServicesReading: 3 minutes.

Luis Rubiales: “I will not quit” The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has confirmed that he has no intention of resigning from his post.

Jenny Hermoso, through a statement issued by the Footballers’ Association, denied the account given by Luis Rubiales, stressing that he never approved of the kiss he gave her.

Madrid — Jenny is beautifulWorld football champion denied with the Spanish national team Issuance Submitted by the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis RubialesThis came, in the Extraordinary General Assembly, in a statement Agree “at any time” to kiss Which he received verbally, and called with the rest of the international players for “real changes, both sporting and structural”.

I want to clarify that in I never agreed to kiss Which he gave me and in no way did I seek to elevate the chief. I have no tolerance for my words being questioned, much less making up words I didn’t say.” Jenny is beautiful It’s a statement.

Jenny Hermoso at a press conference during the World Cup with Spain EFE/RFEF/Pablo Garcia

As in her first statement after what happened in celebration of the Women’s World Cup, Jenny Hermoso spoke via FutPro. The letter was signed by 56 players, including 23 players who have been declared world champions in Sydney.

“As a result of the events that took place this morning and given the confusion of the speech delivered by the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Mr. Luis Manuel Rubiales Béjar, the players of the first team, the new world champions, I support Jennifer Hermoso, want to express their firm and resounding condemnation of behaviors that violate the dignity of women.” .

“As our union, we want to make sure that no woman should feel the need to respond to powerful images that the whole world has seen, and of course, she should not engage in non-consensual situations,” she added.

Footballers closed the statement demanding changes to the Spanish Football Federation, showing how they felt after seeing how the historic World Cup win was set aside following the controversy unleashed by Luis Rubiales’ celebration.

“We want to end this statement by demanding real changes, both sporting and structural, that will help the national team continue to grow, in order to pass on this great success to future generations. It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable event manages to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football”.