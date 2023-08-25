August 25, 2023

Santander HR pushes the Orioles to seal a certain dominant series vs. tiles

Cassandra Curtis August 25, 2023 1 min read

BALTIMORE — Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins are back on the Baltimore Orioles team that preserved their two-game lead in the Middle East with wins over Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Knowing that second-ranked Tampa Bay had won the day, the Orioles had to overcome an early two-run deficit to continue their dominance over Toronto. They defeated the Puerto Rican Berrios for the first time (9-9).

The right-hander went into the game 10-0 against Baltimore, including a 6-0 run at Camden Yards. But on this night, he allowed five runs and nine hits in six innings.

The Orioles won two of three against the Blue Jays and won the season series 10-3. Baltimore has moved 31 games over the .500 mark (79-48), something they haven’t done since September 25, 2014.

Kyle Gibson (13-7) allowed three runs and six hits in eight innings for the win. Felix Bautista had three straight tackles for 33rd save in 39 opportunities.

For the Blue Jays, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 4-1 with an RBI.

For the Orioles, Venezuela’s Santander won 4-2 with one goal and two assists. Mexican Ramon Lloras 3-0.

