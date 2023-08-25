Jorge Salomon responds to David Ruiz’s interest in the United States, and confirms the stadium against Granada. When will Rueda present the final list?

2023-08-24
This Thursday Fanafouth Confirmed contract renewal Zambosone of the strongest sponsors in a party held in Children’s playground to Tegucigalpa.
They were present at the event Rinaldo Rueda (Honduras coach) George Suleiman (President of Fanafouth) and the media.
After the ceremony, the highest hierarch of our federation spoke, who detailed his agenda Honduras before confrontation Guatemala And confirmed the Tegucigalpa native to duel before Grenade by Nations League.
In addition, it has progressed Rinaldo Rueda The final list will be announced next Monday, August 28, when the 24 players who will be called up for the three matches in September will be announced.
– Press Conference –
Will it be played against Granada in Nacional due to the marching issue?
Yes, the game is coming to Tegucigalpa, and we are glad the authorities are here in a world-class stadium, built for football, and in perfect condition. h” Return to Tegucigalpa. To fill the playing field and get that referee. The match will take place on September 12th at 8 p.m. We hope that all fans will attend this match.
Rinaldo Rueda mini bikes
The professor worked hard, I had meetings with him (Reinaldo Rueda), I met with the chairmen of the selection committee. And it works. This process requires a lot of work, a lot of work and information.
Did you speak with David Ruiz, did you get an answer if he will play for Honduras or the United States?
I spoke with him, he played with us in the Under-20 World Cup, and these are personal decisions. Honduras wants it, all the doors are open, the coaching staff depend on him and we hope they can count on him. David Ruiz.
How is it David Suazo and Minor Figueroa, did they agree to be part of La H?
They are already working with him, and they will be responsible for focusing when the coaching staff asks for it.
Could Maynor Figueroa join Miami for the duel against Guatemala?
It is the action plan that they have with the teacher. Operationally, the important thing is that they are already operational and have contacts with some external players.
Did Reinaldo Rueda apply?
Pure operational football stuff, nothing out of the ordinary. I thank the National League for the support they have given the national team in the matter of focus, we work as a team and we will all go to the World Cup together.
When will Reinaldo Rueda present the official list?
The siege is already done, Rinaldo Rueda will present the list on Monday, and we have to wait until he makes the list. The list of 50 banned players requested by FIFA has already been drawn up.
