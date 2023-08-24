Messi Inter Miami has become a nightmare for the leaders of the Eastern Province

This Wednesday night And Inter Miami achieved a painful victory again with penalty kicks In order to qualify for the final of the US Open Cup It will be played against the Houston Dynamo in September.

The victim this time was Cincinnatithe team leading the way in the struggle for the MLS Supporters’ Shield title that looked unbeatable at home, however Thanks to the Messi factor, Heron found the formula To get a ticket to a new final.

This undoubtedly represents a great mental boost for the players of the team, led by Gerardo Martino, who return to action next Saturday in the American League, a tournament in which they occupy last place in the Western Division. And in the general table, but with the presence of Messi, Busquets and Alba, and after the League Cup title and qualifying for the final of the American Open Cup.

The duel against NYRB will be point and separate, Well, if Inter Miami wants to qualify for the MLS playoffs You should start by adding as many points as possible Between now and the end of the season, the game against New York will be essential to start on the right foot.

Inter Miami with positive numbers against the best 6 teams in the Western Division

In the face of this second part of the season in the American League, Inter Miami will have important factors in its favor, One of them obviously exists Lionel Messi, who was crucial to the teamBecause in all the matches he played, he cooperated in goals or scoring.

However, the other positive point for Tata Martino is that considering the fight for the playoffs in the Eastern ConferenceInter Miami actually measured five of the top six in the conference and beat them all.

the top of the table It is made up of Cincinnati, New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, Orlando City, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, and Atlanta United.

It is those teams Inter Miami faced Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, Orlando City, Nashville and Atlanta United and defeated them all.It is an interesting fact and gives Messi’s team good expectations to add the necessary points in the MLS and qualify for the preliminary round.