Ozuna leads four teams while the Braves dominate the Mets in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Marcel Ozuna drove in four runs on three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 on Wednesday.
Charlie Morton allowed only two hits in seven innings pitched and did not allow a run for the third consecutive start.
The major league leaders the Braves won two of the three games against New York and finished the season series with a 10-3 record.
Morton (13-10), 39, had a season-high 11 strikeouts. It was his second consecutive game with at least twelve strikeouts and the twenty-seventh game of his career.
He won his third consecutive start – two against the Mets and one against the New York Yankees. The right-hander allowed a combined nine hits in the three wins.
Ozuna singled off a first-round off of Jose Quintana (1-5) in the first inning and Austin Riley drove off again in the sixth, this time with a double fielder to center.
And in the seventh inning, the guy from Kwiskoyan hit a home line to hit two runs and reach his 28 home runs for the season.
The Mets beat Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor 2-1. Dominican Abraham Almonte 1-0. Venezuelans Francisco Alvarez 3-0, Rafael Ortega 2-0.
For the Braves, Venezuelans Ronald Acuña Junior 4-2, Orlando Arcia 3-0. Dominican Ozuna is 4-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
