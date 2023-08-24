Brian Cashman says the Yankees’ season has been a disaster

“We’re going to assess everything clearly. Unfortunately, we’ll have some time to do that,” Cashman said. “But I would say everyone had a little hand, from top to bottom, and our job is to figure out where. Obviously, this is what we need to do. I have already met several times with Hal Steinbrenner [principal propietario de los Yankees], which is not something we are used to. There will certainly be a lot of internal reviews.