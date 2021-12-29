Facundo Campazzo stole the ball from Stephen Curry in just 50 seconds of the match

In Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo only needed 50 seconds to steal the ball from Stephen Curry in the 2021-22 NBA.

The promise of a good show began to come true with the game’s first play. Golden State Warriors Face Denver Nuggets On Tuesday, November 28, in the first play of the game show Facundo Campazzo Contra Stephen Curry.

They are two old friends. In Facu Campazzo’s first season in the NBA, he was able to reduce Curry’s influence when he faced the Nuggets, so much so that he had A personal duel led to Stephen’s ignition. Round two would have been better!

The good news for Campazzo came before the start of the match Stephen Curry The Golden State Warriors Because he started again at the Denver Nuggets and showed from the first play why he was commissioned to score the highest triple-play in history NBA.

‘the thieves’ It was the nickname he got Facundo Campazzo by famous Nuggets rapporteur Chris Marlowe, because when you least expect it, as Curry did, the quick hands and unique movement of the Argentine goalkeeper can steal the ball.

Video: Facu Campazzo steals the ball from Stephen Curry at Warriors vs. nuggets

With only 50 seconds left in the game Golden State Warriors Opposite the Denver NuggetsFacundo Campazzo went head-to-head against Stephen Curry and guess who won the duel. ‘the thieves’ The fastest in the NBA stole the ball from the Dubs star in the first play of the game with just 50 seconds left.