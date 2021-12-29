December 29, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

He must sell Chivas and Vergara and the last blow that shows the club deserves it

He must sell Chivas and Vergara and the last blow that shows the club deserves it

Cassandra Curtis December 29, 2021 2 min read
Chivas are worth it and Vergara throws the final blow for the team

That was great chivas. The last great hit of Amaury Vergara To the Chivas and especially to their fans, who consider that an offensive boost is needed, but not in the extreme but a creative boost.

For this reason, Mexican Fan also demanded the issue of reinforcements and their possession Rodolfo Pizarro as a major player. In this sense, journalist David Medrano exposed the case and it turned out that the salary was the discrepancy for which Pizarro did not sign.

More Chivas:Farewell to Vega, Chivas and the new ten who want to sign after not renewing with Gru

The source stated that Rodolfo is present Guadalajara Some days, waiting for a concrete response regarding the issue of their employment, however, an arrangement from the financial side never came. Thus, Vergara showed that the team was worth it and gave it to Monterrey, the club that practically closed it.

How much did Rodolfo Pizarro want to earn in Chivas?

According to TUDN, the player was reduced by 50 percent of his income, that is, if he won two million dollars in MLS, Pizarro was willing to win one million dollars, but in Chivas they did not accept.

More from Tri: He’s better than Marcelo Flores, he’s Mexican but he’s going to quit El Tre because of Martino

See also  The San Francisco Giants send Honduras Mauricio Dupont to the minor leagues and explain why - Diez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Facundo Campazzo stole the ball from Stephen Curry in just 50 seconds of the match

December 29, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The number that Roberto Alvarado will wear with the Chivas shirt

December 29, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Why FC America would prefer Bruno Valdez’s continuity

December 28, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Alex Rodriguez is excited about his ex-wife Cynthia after his split from Jennifer Lopez

December 29, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The Carabobo Bicentennial receives an honorary award in the field of social sciences

December 29, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

He must sell Chivas and Vergara and the last blow that shows the club deserves it

December 29, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

WhatsApp | The five changes that the application is preparing for 2022 | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | data

December 29, 2021 Roger Rehbein