The number that Roberto Alvarado will wear with the Chivas shirt

Ricardo Pelayes Served as “Master of Ceremonies” in the official presentation of Roberto Alvarado As a new player in Chivas de Guadalajara. The sporting director was present with the footballer in front of the media inside Akron Stadium to officially confirm the arrival of the first reinforcement of the ball. end of 2022.

Ritchie dedicates some emotional words to Peugo for the commitment the midfielder has always shown since he met him when they met at Cruz Azul. What is more, Pelayes also raised the possibility that Alvarado wasn’t wearing the number he was wearing with the cement machine.

Sorry, I couldn’t give you the number you expected.The manager said in front of the player’s perplexed look. However, it was just a joke and in the end Roberto Alvarado will wear the number 25 shirt on his backWhich he also did in his years with cement manufacturers.

25 is a “stick” number for a player who has always tended to disqualify others as 11 or the same number 10, in keeping with his characteristics as a player and his position on the field. However, in the Mexican national team he could not fulfill his desires and contented himself with carrying the 20 on his back.

“This shirt is very tough, just like the fans who always want trophies. Here I will focus only on football. I want to enjoy my stay here and win titles. An important year ahead and we ask the fans to continue to support the team as they have been doing. I came with the same delusion that I could raise a championship here with Chivas,” The player said in part of the show.