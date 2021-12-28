Why FC America would prefer Bruno Valdez’s continuity

Obviously, since contracting reinforcements is always the most complex and costly, the option of keeping players, even if they already have little credit even for the coaches themselves, is always presented as the most viable, and in the face of lower economic resources, as the most tempting . This is what will happen with the position of senior leadership of America Club in case if Bruno Valdez.

+ All movements heading towards closing +

Since before the end Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 MX League, in a soccer stove And the story spread that the defender Guarani could leave the squad Santiago Solari, to drive again Miguel El Biogo Herrera, in this case, in the main team of Tigers Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon.

But today, with the start of the season kuaba Already started a few hours after the New Year’s celebration, everything tends to salads American Eagles They already have money for continuity Bruno ValdezFor at least another six months or until the end of the participation blue cream in a Final tournament.

What are the main reasons that prompted you to take this alternative? According to a report by Francotrador from the newspaper RECORD, as in nest They could not close or Israel Reyes From Puebla Club he Unai Bilbao Arteta From St.Louis Athletic Club, they had no choice but to opt to maintain a draw with the South American defender.

however, Valdez It will start from the back, given that – always with the information provided by said column report – it will not be trusted Indesito Solari. If so, the Uruguay Sebastian Caceres And the Argentine Emmanuel Aguilera He will remain as a duo in front of Guillermo Ochoa.