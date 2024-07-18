Colombians who are in the message of celebrating the lottery

Dipo Martinez showed off the awards and happiness and showed off the celebration with his teammates as some Colombians showed off.

Argentina managed to show their hierarchy in the 2024 Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. They beat Colombia 1-0 with a goal from Lautaro Martinez in extra time. And with five minutes to go to penalties, Inter Milan’s top scorer beat Carlos Cuesta and outplayed Camilo Vargas. The result was enough to win a new title. There are many champions, in addition to “Toro”, Lionel Messi or goalkeeper Emiliano “Depo” Martinez.

The Copa America was a confirmation of the good performance of the Argentine national team under coach Lionel Scaloni. It is number one in the FIFA rankings and the best in the world at the moment. The match in Miami was a farewell Angel Di Maria also confirmed Lionel Messi’s football. Argentines are celebrating in ecstasy, and now their eyes are on the new crown at the 2026 World Cup.

next to, The Colombian team still feels regret over the heavy defeat in the final. Nestor Lorenzo’s team had a hierarchy and an incredible level that allowed him to give everything and make the dream of the whole country come true. Beyond Lautaro Martinez’s goal, things continue, and the future of the ‘Tricolores’ promises titles and more emotions.

One of Colombia’s greatest executioners in recent years is goalkeeper Emiliano “Depo” Martinez, He is known for mocking Colombians and eliminating them on penalties in the 2021 Copa America held in Brazil. The semi-finals were advanced and the national team was close to the final.

Emiliano Martinez, Argentina goalkeeper. (Photo by Buda Mendez/Getty Images)

Colombians seen celebrating Martinez’s draw

Those words, “Look how I eat you bro,” went viral around the world and angered players like Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez and Edwin Cardona. Three years later, they met again. Dipu Martinez needed a few interventions to beat Colombia again.

In the midst of celebrating Copa America 2024, Dibu Martínez posted some photos on the social network Instagram, Where you can see the awards, happiness, celebration with his teammates and pictures of his flight in the game.

In those pictures, there are four Colombian players. The shot is focused on a corner kick, where you can see how Dibo can attack the ball at ‘5 with 50’, Colombian national football team players left without resources.

Central defender Carlos Cuesta sought to win through aerial play, So did Rafael Santos Borre. Midfielder John Arias was waiting for the rebound in the area and surprised Luis Diaz at the far post. Dipu Martinez kept the ball.