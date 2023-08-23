Jenny Hermoso addresses the controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales’ kiss

aspenReading: 3 minutes.
Today, Wednesday, Jenny Hermoso spoke about the kiss of Luis Rubiales during the handing over of medals to the Spanish national team, the new World Cup champion.
days after controversy which was held at an awards ceremony World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of the kiss Luis Rubiales give to pretty jenny, And the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), world football champions with La Roja, issued a decision on the matter through a statement. At the same time, as reported by EFE, Hermoso will not make statements about the event.
Hermoso issued a joint statement with Spain’s majority football federation, FUTPRO, leaving the defense of his interests in the hands of the federation and its agency, TMJ.
“My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, has the responsibility to defend my interests and to be the interlocutor in this matter,” the statement read.
“Next Monday, Amanda Gutierrez, President of FutPro, will meet with the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, to discuss the issue. From FUTPRO we express our firm and resounding condemnation of the behaviors that violate the dignity of women.
“From our federation, we ask the Royal Spanish Football Federation to implement the necessary protocols, guarantee the rights of our players, and adopt exemplary procedures,” the letter continued.
“It is essential that our team be represented by characters who reflect the values of equality and respect in all areas.
He concluded, “It is essential to continue progressing in the struggle for equality, a battle that our players fought with determination, and that has led us to the situation in which we find ourselves today.”
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Santander HR pushes the Orioles to seal a certain dominant series vs. tiles
Jorge Salomon responds to David Ruiz’s interest in the United States, and confirms the stadium against Granada. When will Rueda present the final list?
Messi Inter Miami has become a nightmare for the leaders of the Eastern Province