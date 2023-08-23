Jenny Hermoso addresses the controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales’ kiss

aspenReading: 3 minutes.

Witelson’s view: Luis Rubiales should not continue in football David Vitelson is asking the top representative of Spanish football to “disappear” after his manly acts at the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony.

Today, Wednesday, Jenny Hermoso spoke about the kiss of Luis Rubiales during the handing over of medals to the Spanish national team, the new World Cup champion.

days after controversy which was held at an awards ceremony World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of the kiss Luis Rubiales give to pretty jenny, And the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), world football champions with La Roja, issued a decision on the matter through a statement. At the same time, as reported by EFE, Hermoso will not make statements about the event.

Hermoso issued a joint statement with Spain’s majority football federation, FUTPRO, leaving the defense of his interests in the hands of the federation and its agency, TMJ.

“My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, has the responsibility to defend my interests and to be the interlocutor in this matter,” the statement read.

Jennifer Hermoso has released a statement about the controversial stolen kiss from Luis Rubiales. Dennis Doyle/Getty Images

“Next Monday, Amanda Gutierrez, President of FutPro, will meet with the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, to discuss the issue. From FUTPRO we express our firm and resounding condemnation of the behaviors that violate the dignity of women.

“From our federation, we ask the Royal Spanish Football Federation to implement the necessary protocols, guarantee the rights of our players, and adopt exemplary procedures,” the letter continued.

“It is essential that our team be represented by characters who reflect the values ​​of equality and respect in all areas.

He concluded, “It is essential to continue progressing in the struggle for equality, a battle that our players fought with determination, and that has led us to the situation in which we find ourselves today.”