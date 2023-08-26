August 27, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Chico Perez thinks the qualifying tactic was wrong

Chico Perez thinks the qualifying tactic was wrong

Cassandra Curtis August 26, 2023 2 min read

aspenAugust 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM ETReading: 2 minutes.

The Mexican driver sees that they overheated the Q3 tire and so he couldn’t set a better time

Mexican Chico Perez They were deemed to have made a poor decision on tactics in the third quarter while rating Dutch Grand Prixas he had a difficult afternoon and would start seventh.

Chico Perez It was considered that they had warmed the tire by doing two preparatory sessions.

“I think we may have taken the wrong strategy in terms of doing a double warm-up, well, double push-up. I think we pushed the tire too far. But, as always, you know the best strategy after the session.” He said: In front of the media.

Chico Perez will start seventh in Zandvoort.GT

“Anyway, we are in seventh place, and tomorrow the main objective is to make a strong start and then go from there,” said Chico.

The Mexican realized that coming back would be complicated since Aston Martin, Mercedes And McLaren They have been strong in resuming activities after the summer break.

“Yes, it will be difficult. Without a doubt, with the number of fast cars around us it will be difficult to advance. But I am sure we can do it,” he said.

Chico gave a warning as to what it could be Williams In the second half of the year, he pointed out Alex Albon He can be a tough opponent to beat, especially on the straights.

“They’re very, very fast on the straight line. So it will be interesting to see what we’re capable of doing.”

See also  How many titles did Barcelona win from 2014 to 2018?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Téoscar gives two HRs, including a Grand Slam, as Seattle KC crushes

August 27, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Suarez shines in front of KC and the Mariners are tied for the top of the West

August 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Vida emerges from the cold basement, UPN gives ground to Olympia, and the rest of the day is played with a classic game included.

August 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Healthy: What fruits help produce more collagen?

August 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A tropical depression forms and imminently threatens Pinar del Rio

August 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency – NBC Miami (51)

August 27, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Announcing the closing of two real identity and license processing centers in the United States

August 27, 2023 Zera Pearson