Chico Perez thinks the qualifying tactic was wrong

The Mexican driver sees that they overheated the Q3 tire and so he couldn’t set a better time

Mexican Chico Perez They were deemed to have made a poor decision on tactics in the third quarter while rating Dutch Grand Prixas he had a difficult afternoon and would start seventh.

Chico Perez It was considered that they had warmed the tire by doing two preparatory sessions.

“I think we may have taken the wrong strategy in terms of doing a double warm-up, well, double push-up. I think we pushed the tire too far. But, as always, you know the best strategy after the session.” He said: In front of the media.

Chico Perez will start seventh in Zandvoort. GT

“Anyway, we are in seventh place, and tomorrow the main objective is to make a strong start and then go from there,” said Chico.

The Mexican realized that coming back would be complicated since Aston Martin, Mercedes And McLaren They have been strong in resuming activities after the summer break.

“Yes, it will be difficult. Without a doubt, with the number of fast cars around us it will be difficult to advance. But I am sure we can do it,” he said.

Chico gave a warning as to what it could be Williams In the second half of the year, he pointed out Alex Albon He can be a tough opponent to beat, especially on the straights.

“They’re very, very fast on the straight line. So it will be interesting to see what we’re capable of doing.”