Téoscar gives two HRs, including a Grand Slam, as Seattle KC crushes

SEATTLE — Two-run homer Teoscar Hernandez drove in six runs for the Seattle Mariners, who matched a franchise record with seven teammates to defeat the Kansas City Royals 15-2 on Saturday.
Hernandez hit a grand slam to cap off a seven-run third inning. He added a 446-foot run off Matt Duffy, the center fielder who went off the bat in the eighth.
Thus Hernandez hit 21 home runs this season.
Josh Rojas, Mike Ford, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Kid Marlowe also featured in Seattle, who won for the 10th time in 11 games.
It was the fifth time in franchise history that the Mariners had hit seven home runs in one game. They also achieved it in 2002, 1999, 1996 and 1985.
Logan Gilbert (12-5) pitched seven solid innings, allowing just one run and two hits. He struck out seven, walked one, and won his sixth straight decision.
The defeat went to Jordan Lyles (3-15).
For the Royals, the Venezuelans beat Mikel Garcia 3-1 with an RBI, Salvador Perez 4-0, and Freddy Firmin 4-0. Cuban Deron Blanco 3-1.
For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez is 3-1 with a run scored and two RBIs, Hernandez is 5-2 with two runs scored and six produced. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez 2-0, and Panamanian Jose Caballero scored 1-0.
