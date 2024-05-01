The Colombian will drive Manchester United's Marcus Rashford crazy

The England striker was caught in a bar flirting with model Erica Correia.

Marcus Rashford, the star of Manchester United and the England national team, will be crazy about the Colombian model, whom he surprised last Sunday in the VIP area of ​​the famous and luxurious Blvd Manchester bar. Information has been published 'the sun' The matter caused a stir, as Rashford is very loved by United fans, and many want him to find love again, because in 2023 he ended his relationship with Lucia Lui, his girlfriend of ten years.

Thus, Erica Correa's name jumped into the English media, as she is the Colombian who will drive the football player crazy. The woman was born in a coffee-growing country, but at the age of five she moved with her parents to the city of Liverpool.

Regarding Erika, the English newspaper notes that “the head of a modeling agency discovered her while she was shopping in the city center, and asked her at the age of 13 to participate in a fashion show in Liverpool Cathedral.”

At the age of 29, the Colombian model has traveled and worked in countries such as India, Greece, Italy and the United States. He was also in his native country, visiting different regions, as he recorded on his social networks.

Her real name is Erica Alejandra Correa Oshima, but in her world she is Erica Correa.

Corea has been featured in fashion magazines such as GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Grazia, Women's Health and Elle, as well as in a music video by singer Tom Grennan.

