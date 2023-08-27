What channel is broadcasting the Dallas vs Austin game on TV today? nanda net | uses

On Saturday, August 26th, FC Dallas vs. Austin FC met for week 25 of Major League Soccer at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, in a match between the winners of the Tejas Cup.

In a very equal match, the two teams shared the chances of danger. Proof of this is the only goal of the match scored by Nkosi Tafari in the 97th minute. Daniel Pereira of Austin FC was also sent off after 67 minutes.

With this result, FC Dallas surpassed Austin FC in the table to finish in eighth place with 33 points. However, both teams remain in the playoffs for the final series.

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: How to watch on TV and live?

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: fixtures

nation hour United States of America 7:30 p.m. (CT) and 8:30 p.m. (ET) Mexico 6:30 p.m Peru, Ecuador and Colombia 7:30 p.m Bolivia and Venezuela 8:30 p.m Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil 9:30 pm Spain 2:30 am (August 27)

Possible lineup for the Dallas vs. Austin

FC Dallas: Martin Paes; Jose Martinez, Nkosi Burgess, Samuel Junkoa, Giovanni de Jesus, Facundo Quinion, Alan Velasco, Sebastian Letget, Jesus Ferreira, Jadir O’Brien and Bernard Kamungo. DT: Nico Estevez

Austin FC: Austin: Brad Stauffer; Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Kip Keeler, Adam Lundqvist; Owen Woolf, Jojan Valencia; Ethan Finley, Diego Fagondez, Rodney Reedus; Giasi Zardes. DT: Josh Wolf.

Where is the Dallas game? Austin?

The 25th week of Major League Soccer will be played at a stadium Toyota Stadiumknown until a few years ago as Pizza Hut Gardenwhat is Home of FC Dallas.

With a capacity of 21,000, the stadium in Frisco (9200 World Cup Way, Ste 202, Frisco, TX 75034-4958), Texas, has also hosted championship games for the “Cowboys”. CONCACAF Gold Cup.