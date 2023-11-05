November 5, 2023

Three golden points! Barcelona won in a painful manner in the last minute over Real Sociedad with a goal scored by Ronald Araujo

2023-11-04

When a new FC hole was on the horizon BarcelonaUruguayan Ronald Araujo’s goal, in stoppage time and after a VAR review, gave the culé team victory over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian (1-0), this Saturday in the twelfth round of the league.

With these three points, Barcelona is four points behind leaders Girona and one point behind Real Madrid (second), which hosts Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The culé team was coming off a painful defeat at home to the white team in El Clásico last week (2-1), which raised the first doubts.

And against the Basques, Xavi Hernandez’s students went through moments in which they were exposed to continuous opportunities from the Txuri Orden team, which will host Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, a day after the end of the match. Barcelona Visit Shakhtar Donetsk.

But Araujo’s header when the clock indicated 90+4 minutes unleashed euphoria that was not dampened even by seconds of suspense due to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review of possible offside.

These three points gain greater importance for Barcelona, ​​because hours before that, Girona had beaten Osasuna 4-2 in Pamplona, ​​putting themselves on seven more points before the start of the match in San Sebastian.

Ivan Martin opened the scoring for the visitors (16), but Navarrese’s Croatian striker Ante Budimir scored a brace (25 and 55) that put Navarrese in the lead, before Dovbek equalized and Tsygankov tipped the balance again in favor of the visiting team.

Alex Garcia scored the winning goal in the final moments of the match (90).

See also  Ecuador visits Chile with seven players "in the church" | football | Sports

Girona have now won 10 wins in 12 La Liga matches and continue their impressive start to the season.

Another European champions team did not get beyond a draw on Saturday: Sevilla (14th) led by its Uruguayan coach Diego Alonso, who shared points with Celta Vigo (1-1), while Betis (fifth) beat Mallorca (16th) 2-0. ) by Mexican Javier Aguirre.

