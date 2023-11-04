Schedule, channel and where to watch the 2023 Copa Libertadores final on TV in Spain, USA, Mexico and Argentina today

Fluminense And Boca Juniors On Saturday, November 4, they will play the tournament final Copa Libertadores 2023.

the end of Editors It is played in Maracana Stadiumin Rio de Janeiro. The match starts at 4:00 PM EST. In Mexico, it will be seen starting at 2:00 pm Central Time.

How do Fluminense and Boca reach the 2023 Copa Libertadores final?

Fluminense It is local, even though the match is played at a neutral stadium. a team Fernando Diniz He reaches this point after being left behind Porto Alegre International.





Team Rio is headed for the first time Editors. He never won it, although he played in the final. Fluminense It has among its employees such personalities as Paulo Henrique Ganso And Marcelotwo former players in the Brazilian national team.

Boca JuniorsWho won six EditorsHe reached the decisive match after the defeat Palmeiras. The Argentine national team is present Rio de Janeiro From Wednesday 1 November. Practice based on Vasco da Gama.

Fluminense’s top scorer, German Cano, wants to make history in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final. Andre Coelho/EFE

The Argentine team won Libertador CupHe is For the last time in 2007. In that edition, Juan Roman Riquelme It was a great number. Riquelme Today he is the club’s vice president and head of football. Zeniz.

Before the match there were incidents on the beach Copacabana. Members mouth They were ambushed by bars Fluminense. The riots led to police repression and public complaints from Argentines for ill-treatment. This situation forced the Board of Directors South American Confederation, Fluminense And mouth To meet with Rio city authorities to try to ensure order.

Tensions escalated to the point that Argentine media speculated about the possibility of stopping the match. Ultimately, this alternative was ignored.

mouth He’s excited to win his seventh Libertadores Cup From its history. If achieved, it would reach Independiente as the winning team in the South American competition.

flu He trusts the support of his people to play in Maracanãthat stadium that hosts week after week in Brazilian.

Sergio Romero, Boca’s great figure in the Copa Libertadores. Wagner Mayer/Getty

Boca vs Fluminense: time, TV and how to watch the 2023 Copa Libertadores final online

In the USA we will see that Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS in Spanish. While for Mexico it will be broadcast on television Star+ and ESPN Mexico.

In Argentina, where expectations are full to see Boca, the American champion, the match begins at exactly one o’clock 17 hours It can be followed on television at Fox Sports and Telephone And online through Star+, DirecTV GO, or Pluto TV.

in Spain They will also be paying attention to the Copa Libertadores Grand Final, and the day and time couldn’t be better to watch the match, which will start at exactly 9:00 pm. It can be seen through Movistar LaLiga Plus.