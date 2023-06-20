June 20, 2023

Colombia vs. The date of Germany’s international friendly match in FIFA | See Nestor Lorenzo’s lineup with Colombia | videos | Total Sports

June 20, 2023

After the victory over Iraq, prof Colombian national team He will now face a tough test in front of the mighty Germany at Veltins-Arena. The match will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and Nestor Lorenzo will help determine the team that will face the next qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Here we provide you with all the details so that you do not miss this decisive match.

Colombia squad vs. Germany

  • Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, John Lucumi, Diver Machado; Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Jorge Carrascal, Diego Valois and Rafael Santos Borre.

The Colombian national team emerged victorious from the first friendly match in the history of FIFA in June against the complex Iraq, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Mateo Caseira was responsible for opening the match in the 76th minute from commitment. The striker, who was called up for the first time in the national team, fulfilled the dream of making a debut. He came on as a substitute for Rafael Santos Boré and scored the only goal of the night.

It is the seventh game of “Coffee Growers” under the artistic leadership of Néstor Lorenzo. In a fiercely contested match, the Asians didn’t make it easy for them and managed to contain the former DTD Melgar’s tactical scheme.

Since the arrival of the Argentine coaching staff to serve the “tricolor”, Colombia has achieved 5 victories, against Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Japan and Iraq, and two draws against the United States and South Korea.

One year after the European Championship 2024, where it will host, Germany lost 1-0 in a friendly match against Poland, on Friday in Warsaw, with a goal from Jakub Kuyor.

Hansi Flick’s men, who were eliminated in the first stage of the 2022 World Cup, are officially designated for the upcoming European Cup as the organizing country. Thus, the “Manshaft” is in a long tunnel of fifteen months of friendlies.

Having defeated Peru (2-0) at the end of March, the Germans lost to Belgium (3-2) in Cologne. In the June window, they started a draw with Ukraine in Bremen (3-3) in the dying minutes, and bowed out in Warsaw against Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s eighth-place finisher in Qatar (eliminated by France).

This is how the Colombian national team prepares for a friendly match against Germany.

