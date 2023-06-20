They’ve supported him by poker goals! Senegal, with a brace including Mane, defeated Vinicius’ Brazil in a friendly match

2023-06-20

Without a property technical manager or injured NeymarAnd Brazil Modify a new setback by falling 4-2 with Senegal This tuesday in Lisbonin the last friendly match to be played before the start of the South American qualifiers for South America World Cup 2026.

Although the five-time champions have advanced a bit Lucas Paqueta (10), trace the Africans Habib Diallo (21) A goal from his own goal marquinhos (51) and a bracket Sadio Mane (54, 90 + 7, penalty kick).

The captain of the Brazilian national team tried to prove himself by making it 3-2 in the 57th minute of the match eleven, led by a caretaker Ramon Menezesin a game played in Jose Alvalade Stadium to Portugal.