June 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They’ve supported him by poker goals! Senegal, with a brace including Mane, defeated Vinicius’ Brazil in a friendly match

Cassandra Curtis June 21, 2023 1 min read

2023-06-20

Without a property technical manager or injured NeymarAnd Brazil Modify a new setback by falling 4-2 with Senegal This tuesday in Lisbonin the last friendly match to be played before the start of the South American qualifiers for South America World Cup 2026.

Although the five-time champions have advanced a bit Lucas Paqueta (10), trace the Africans Habib Diallo (21) A goal from his own goal marquinhos (51) and a bracket Sadio Mane (54, 90 + 7, penalty kick).

The captain of the Brazilian national team tried to prove himself by making it 3-2 in the 57th minute of the match eleven, led by a caretaker Ramon Menezesin a game played in Jose Alvalade Stadium to Portugal.

Brazilthat you negotiate with Carlo Ancelotti To be his new coach, he will have a match again in September, against Bolivian And Peruat the start of the South American qualifying round.

For these duels, it is likely that Menezes will continue temporarily, because the Italian coach, in the event of his signature, can only take charge next year, when his contract with the club expires. real madridaccording to Brazilian media.

also in september, Senegal will dispute against Rwanda The end of the qualifying stage for African Nations Cupwhere you are already secured.

See also  "Ah, but if it were the other way around"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Colombia vs. The date of Germany’s international friendly match in FIFA | See Nestor Lorenzo’s lineup with Colombia | videos | Total Sports

June 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Martinoli sends a message to Pietrasanta that they will keep tweeting nonsense

June 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

From precipice to success, Geraldo Perdomo’s confidence has not wavered

June 20, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Important announcement regarding appointments to the Consulate of Mexico in Havana

June 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cities with the highest paying taxes and lowest cost of living in the US

June 21, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

With Cubacel’s new offer “Five times your balance + 25 GB + Unlimited Internet”

June 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: Peruvian Restaurants Are Safe to List | Center | maid | Mayta | gastronomy | Spain | | Lights

June 21, 2023 Lane Skeldon