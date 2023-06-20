They’ve supported him by poker goals! Senegal, with a brace including Mane, defeated Vinicius’ Brazil in a friendly match

2023-06-20
Without a property technical manager or injured NeymarAnd Brazil Modify a new setback by falling 4-2 with Senegal This tuesday in Lisbonin the last friendly match to be played before the start of the South American qualifiers for South America World Cup 2026.
Although the five-time champions have advanced a bit Lucas Paqueta (10), trace the Africans Habib Diallo (21) A goal from his own goal marquinhos (51) and a bracket Sadio Mane (54, 90 + 7, penalty kick).
The captain of the Brazilian national team tried to prove himself by making it 3-2 in the 57th minute of the match eleven, led by a caretaker Ramon Menezesin a game played in Jose Alvalade Stadium to Portugal.
Brazilthat you negotiate with Carlo Ancelotti To be his new coach, he will have a match again in September, against Bolivian And Peruat the start of the South American qualifying round.
For these duels, it is likely that Menezes will continue temporarily, because the Italian coach, in the event of his signature, can only take charge next year, when his contract with the club expires. real madridaccording to Brazilian media.
also in september, Senegal will dispute against Rwanda The end of the qualifying stage for African Nations Cupwhere you are already secured.
