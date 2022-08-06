He was better than Ochoa in El Tri according to Sanchez, but he went to jail for drunkenness

Hugo Sanchez / Guillermo Ochoa

August 05 2022, 5:00 pm

talk about it Hugo Sanchez It is about one of the most important players in Mexican football. Considered one of the best players in the world at the time, Sanchez won 5 Peches: 4 with Real Madrid and one with Atlético Madrid. In addition, it was part of the indelible era of merengue, the famous Quinta del Puerte.

That is why the former Mexican striker is considered one of the most influential voices in the sports media. Sanchez does not have among his best players William Ochoa As the number 1 goalkeeper in the Mexican national team, but to the next number the United States police curiously detained him.

We are talking about Oswaldo Sanchez, who was a character in Santos Laguna and Chivas, 3 times league champion. The goalkeeper himself told this tale, saying that after having a few beers at a house party, the police arrived, who handcuffed the former player with tear gas.

The day Oswaldo Sanchez was arrested

After the match against the Peruvian national team, Sanchez commented that he had been given permission to “have some beers”. During the house meeting, the police arrived with a request to turn the volume down to the music and the environment, but in the testimony of the former goalkeeper everything got out of hand, because they ended up handcuffing him. For being a misdemeanor, he was acquitted shortly after his arrest.