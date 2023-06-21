De la Cruz led the red lead to its 10th straight win



De la Cruz's speed helped put the game out of reach in the fifth inning against reliever Peter Lambert. The Dominican hit a 101.5 mph run to the mound that resulted in a single, but it led to second base on a missed throw by Lambert. De la Cruz then advanced to third base after Lambert threw another wild pitch in his turn before rookie Jake Fraley's double scored with ease.



”When I got to first base, I said to myself, ‘Well, I have to,'” De La Cruz recounts. “You have to make things happen on the pitch if you want to have any kind of momentum.”



** • Boxscore **



Lambert's third missed shot of the ring was an attempt to ball at Fraley that went all the way to center field, allowing another run to score. Benson extended the lead to six runs with his solo shot to right center heading into the inning.

De la Cruz, 21, 308 with a .898 OPS in his 13 games with Cincinnati, including a four-game hitting streak The Reds are 11-2 since the Phenomenon were promoted from Triple-A Louisville on June 6 and the electricity he brought to the club has been evident Since his arrival.



Between 39 and 35, the Reds have held the **half-game lead behind the Brewers** in the NL Central.



"It was a very exciting race," said Reds driver David Bell. "Now that we know what it feels like, we don't want to stop. We're well motivated and want to keep getting better."

CINCINNATI – Things are going really well for the Reds right now – and Elly de la Cruz has a lot of power – So that the rookie can hit the pitch badly and we still get over the fence.

"It's like we're floating on the wind. Of course,

