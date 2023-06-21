De la Cruz led the red lead to its 10th straight win

\n “,” ProviderName “:” Twitter “,” ProviderUrl “:” https://twitter.com “,” type “:” oembed “,” width “,” width ：550 “,” contentType “:” rich “}, { “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “De la Cruz’s speed helped put the game out of reach in the fifth inning against reliever Peter Lambert. The Dominican hit a 101.5 mph run to the mound that resulted in a single, but it led to second base on a missed throw by Lambert. De la Cruz then advanced to third base after Lambert threw another wild pitch in his turn before rookie Jake Fraley’s double scored with ease. \n \n”When I got to first base, I said to myself, ‘Well, I have to,'” De La Cruz recounts. “You have to make things happen on the pitch if you want to have any kind of momentum.” \n\n ** • Boxscore ** \n\n Lambert’s third missed shot of the ring was an attempt to ball at Fraley that went all the way to center field, allowing another run to score. Benson extended the lead to six runs with his solo shot to right center heading into the inning. “,” type “:” text “}, {“__typename “:” Video “,” contentDate “:” 2023-06-20T18:04:37.038Z “,” preferPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferPlaybacks\”:\” mp4AvcPlayback \”}) “:” https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-06/20 /1c72655d-4e0472a6-e0adeda0-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type” :”video”,”description”:”David Venn highlights new preparation of Randy Arozarena, Shohei Ohtani and unexpected YA Rise “displayAsVideoGif”: false,”duration”: “00:02:00″,”slug”: “three -issue-to-follow-x0249”, “tags”:[{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”spanish-audio”,”title”:”Spanish audio”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”daily-bases”,”title”:”Beat Report”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”analysis”,”title”:”analysis”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”tune-in-daily”,”title”:”TuneIn daily”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/oe9pgick9ajvvcegbk4r”}, “title : “three topics to follow”, “dynamicSiteUrl”: “/video/three-topic-to-follow-x0249”}, {”__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “De la Cruz, 21, 308 with a .898 OPS in his 13 games with Cincinnati, including a four-game hitting streak The Reds are 11-2 since the Phenomenon were promoted from Triple-A Louisville on June 6 and the electricity he brought to the club has been evident Since his arrival.\n \nBetween 39 and 35, the Reds have held the **half-game lead behind the Brewers** in the NL Central.\n \n”It was a very exciting race,” said Reds driver David Bell. “Now that we know what it feels like, we don’t want to stop. We’re well motivated and want to keep getting better.” , “Type”: “text”}], “contentType “:” news “,” subHeadline “,” abstract “:” CINCINNATI – Things are going really well for the Reds right now – and Elly de la Cruz has a lot of power – So that the rookie can hit the pitch badly and we still get over the fence.\n “It’s like we’re floating on the wind. Of course, “,”tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\”})”:blank,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-717685″,”title”:”2023/06/20 [email protected]”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”mark-sheldon”,”title”:”Mark Sheldon”,”type”:”contributor”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-113″,”title”:”Cincinnati Reds”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:113″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-682829″,”title”:”Elly De La Cruz”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:682829″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlb-top-prospects”,”title”:”MLB Top Prospects”,”type”:”taxonomy”}], “type”: “story”, “thumbnail”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/plhjr45jrpjec4mbbnex”, “title”: “De la Cruz winked Red leaders for the 10th consecutive win “}},”person:682829”:{“__typename”:”person”,”id”:682829},”team:113″:{“__typename”:”team”,” id”: 113}, “Person: 670770”: {“__typename”: “Person”, “id”: 670770}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportSuiteId”: “mlbglobal08, mlbcom08, mlbcomes”} window. globalState = {“tracking_title”: “Major League Baseball”, “lang”: “es”} window.appId = ” /* -> */
3:35 a.m. UTC
Cincinnati – Things are going really well for the Reds right now – and Eli de la Cruz He has a lot of power – a rookie can hit the field badly and still get over the fence.
“It’s like we’re floating on the wind. Of course things like that happen to us,” de la Cruz said.
from the cross The best prospect for the RedsHe has three hits, and TJ Friedl and Will Benson all Extend the winning streak From red flags to 10 matches. It is Cincinnati’s longest winning streak since 2012, which was also the last time the club won the NL Central.
Colorado hosts Nolan Jones took a 1-0 lead on home run Ben Lively, before the offense punted back to give the Reds their 24th victory. In this sense, Cincinnati is tied for first place in the major leagues.
There were two outs in the bottom of the second when Rocky’s star Noah Davis walked between Benson and Curt Casale, his number 8 and number 9. With the count 1-0, Friedel scored three runs. Wilds to get reds in high gear.
With one out in the bottom of the third inning, De la Cruz hit Davis’ first pitch into left field. The ball hit the edge of the thickest part of the bat, but traveled far enough to land in the front row of the stands, which was the rookie’s second home run in the major leagues and his first since June 7—his second. Great team commitment.
“I didn’t plug it in very well,” said de la Cruz. “It looked like I had a chance, and that’s why I kept running at full speed. He knew if he didn’t get out of the park, he had to get to second or third base. I’m glad he was.”
De la Cruz’s speed helped put the game out of reach in the fifth inning against reliever Peter Lambert. The Dominican hit a 101.5 mph run to the mound that resulted in a single, but it led to second base on a missed throw by Lambert. De la Cruz then advanced to third base after Lambert threw another wild pitch in an inning before rookie easily scored on Jake Fraley’s double.
“When I got to first base, I said to myself, ‘Okay, I have to keep running,’” De la Cruz said. “You have to make things happen on the field if you want to get any kind of momentum.”
Lambert’s third wild throw of the first half attempting to catch Fraley went to center field, allowing another run to score. Benson extended the lead to six runs with his solo shot to right center field which led to the inning.
De la Cruz, 21, is hitting . 308 with . 898 OPS in his 13 games with Cincinnati, including a four-game hitting streak. The Reds are 11-2 since Back was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on June 6, and the electric he brought to the club is evident since his arrival.
“It was a really exciting race,” said Reds driver David Bell. “Now that we know how it feels, we don’t want to stop. We are well motivated and want to keep improving.”
