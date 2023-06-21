“His arrival at City brings Gundogan closer to Barcelona.”

2023-06-21

he Manchester city come to an agreement with Chelsea To sign Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic for some time 35 million euros ($38.2 million), including bonuses, as reported on Wednesday by various British media outlets and Fabrizio Robb

Kovacicwho arrived at the London club in 2018 from Real Madrid, initially on loan and then permanently, has a contract with the club Chelsea Until June 2024. He would become the first signing of city For the new season, after the hat-trick of titles (English Premier League – English Cup – Champions League).

march Kovacicwho has four Champions League titles under his belt, and three titles with real madridone with Chelsea, will enter the effort Chelsea To shrink his squad and make money after he invested 600 million euros ($654 million) in the last two transfer windows. With this, the Barcelona He also enters the scene because everything points to it Kovacic He arrived to take up the position he was leaving Ilkay Gundogan He’s going to culé team. Kovacic’s arrival at Manchester City brings Gundogan closer to Barcelona. José Alvarez announced from El Chiringuito that they assure him they will be able to score him. The Spanish journalist had already announced the German’s defeat against Xavi’s team.