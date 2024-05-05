Truglio after the elimination of Real Spain: Revealing his wife and the player who will lose to Motagua: “You are a difficult face”

2024-05-04



Pedro Truglio spoke to the press after Olimpia’s 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) win over Real España and qualified for the semi-finals.

The Argentine coach commented on his wife’s complaint about the match against Real Spain, and revealed the player who will not participate against Motagua in the semi-finals.

— Truglio Conference —

Losing is normal.

Many say that losing is impossible. I will tell you something. Inter is the Italian Super Champion and do you know who lost to them? With Sassuolo, they are a relegation team, and here we cannot lose to anyone.

What does his wife tell him?

We are clear that we are a very good team but we make mistakes. We’ve had an era with these players and it bothered me and my wife herself says to me: “Don’t be stubborn, they gave you a lot of happiness” and yes, I’m stubborn because they gave me a lot of good moments.