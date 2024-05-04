May 5, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Trilogy of Victory

Cassandra Curtis May 4, 2024

With the perfect trio Cristiano Ronaldoto Victory Defeated Al 6-0 Unit On the 30th of the Saudi League.

The Portuguese striker once again plays the leading role in the three points obtained by the yellow and blue team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to show that he is stronger than the entire Real Madrid and shake the world.”

The first goal of the match was scored by Picho (5′) after a mistake by the goalkeeper as he was leaving. Player ‘7’ took advantage of the opportunity and shot at the far post with his right foot.

Seven minutes later, Cristiano received a wonderful cross from Brozovic and headed it perfectly to score a brace in less than 13 minutes.

In the second half, Ronaldo received an assist from Mane, and the Portuguese waited until the last minute to hit him with his left hand and beat the goalkeeper.

With this trio, he reached 32 goals in 30 matches he played in the Arab League and 52 goals this season (adding the league, the AFC Champions League, the Arab Champions League, and the King’s Cup).

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice again, and that was the gesture he made with Mane in the King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia

He also reached 890 official goals in his professional career, and is only 10 goals away from 900 goals, which will only be a matter of time.

