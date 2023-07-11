July 11, 2023

Logan Gilbert and Manny Machado named Player of the Week

Cassandra Curtis July 11, 2023 2 min read

Mariners right fielder Logan Gilbert and Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado were respectively named the league’s Players of the Week Monday as MLB revealed its latest weekly award winners for the first half of the season.

Orioles quarterback Cedric Mullins earned Play of the Week honors for homering off of Byron Buxton on Friday.

Gilbert was named Player of the Week after beating a pair of opponents (Giants and Astros) to help the Mariners finish the first half on full speed. He pitched seven hits against San Francisco on July 4 and threw seven innings of three hits, one run, and six hits to beat Houston in the final game in Seattle before the All-Star break on Sunday.

It is a Player of the Week award for Gilbert, who is in his third season in the majors.

478 batting average, 1.044 slugging percentage and 1.599 OPS for the week, with four home runs and 13 RBI for San Diego. During that stretch, he tied for first in the MLB in home runs and led in both runs in RBIs, while ranking third in batting average and slugging percentage and second in OPS.

This is Machado’s eighth career Player of the Week award and fourth National League Player of the Week award with the Padres. Most recently won the week of August 13, 2022.

Mullins’ “steal” was named “Play of the Week” after he leapt over the Minnesota quarterback field wall to steal a home run from Buxton, another star quarterback who hit his fair share of great catches.

Mullins held the game 0-0 in the fourth, and the Orioles went on to lead 3-1 in extra innings.

