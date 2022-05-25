Invitation to the selection Colombia: Balance the performance of the players, the choice of Colombia

The Colombia Choice Prepare the engines for fencing friendly Next June 5 against Kingdom Saudi Arabia. temporary coach Hector Cardenas She announced the invitation of 20 footballers with old acquaintances and several surprises.

shooters

Jose Luis Chonga: With Alianza Petrolera, he played 17 matches in BetPlay League 2022-I (1485 minutes played). He only scored 16 goals and kept his fence unbeaten on seven chances.

Evan Grove: He played 8 matches with Newell’s, 7 for the League Cup and one for the Argentine Cup (720 minutes). He scored 11 goals and kept his fence unbeaten three times.

defenders

Davinson Sanchez: He played with Tottenham Hotspur 32 matches, 25 of which were the start (2362 minutes played). He received 5 yellow cards and scored two goals.

John Lukomi: He played with the Belgian KRC Genk team 37 matches, 31 of which were starters (2905 minutes). He received 5 yellow cards and scored a goal.

Daniel Munoz: He played with the Belgian KRC Genk team 36 matches, 31 of which were starters (2725 minutes). He received 9 yellow cards and 1 red card, made four assists and scored three goals.

Hillbilton Palacios: With Elche, he played 29 matches, 23 of which were a start (2100 minutes). He got 7 yellow cards.

Charles Coast: With the Belgian KRC Genk he played 26 matches, 19 of which were a start (1,666 minutes). He received 3 yellow cards and scored a goal.

Jairo Moreno: With the Mexican Pachuca, he played 9 matches, none of which he played in any of them (264 minutes). Take a goal.

Eder Alvarez Ballanta: He played 38 matches with Brugge in Belgium, 28 of them as a starter (played 2368 minutes). He received 12 yellow cards, one red card, one pass and scored three goals.

midfielders

Kevin Agodlow: With Spezia in Italy, he played 24 matches, 13 of them at the start (playing 1,300 minutes). He made a decisive pass, scored 3 goals and received two yellow cards and a red card.

Edward Atoista: With Palmeiras he played 28 matches, 11 of them as a starter (1133 minutes). He made 2 assists and received 4 yellow cards.

Kevin Velasco: With Deportivo Cali he played 25 matches, 20 of them as a starter (1,948 minutes played). He made 5 passes, had 4 goals and collected 4 yellow cards.

Stephen Elzat: With Brighton he played 12 matches, 8 of them as a starter (660 minutes of play).

John Arias: With Fluminense, he played 22 matches, 20 of them as a starter (1,215 minutes). He made 3 assists, had 5 goals and collected 3 yellow cards.

strikers

Luis Suarez: With Granada he played 38 matches, 34 of them as a starter (2899 minutes). He scored 8 goals, made 4 assists, and received 6 yellow cards.

Rafael Santos Puri: With Eintracht Frankfurt he played 45 matches, 42 of them as a starter (3554 minutes played). He scored 12 goals, made 8 assists, and received 5 yellow cards.

Juan Camilo Hernandez: With Watford he played 28 matches, 14 of which were a start (1407 minutes). He scored 5 goals, made 3 assists and received 4 yellow cards.

Louis Sinister: He played with Feyenoord of the Netherlands 47 matches, of which 46 starters (3867 minutes played). He scored 23 goals, made 14 assists, and received 3 yellow cards.

Oscar Estopenan: He played with Vitoria de Portugal 33 matches, 28 of them as a starter (2413 minutes played). He scored 16 goals, made 3 assists, received 7 yellow cards and 1 red card.

Jaminton Campaz: He played 17 matches with Gremio, 13 of which started (982 minutes). He has 2 goals and 2 assists.