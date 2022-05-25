Real Madrid prepares 120 million euros for Rafael Leao, according to Gazzetta

After Frenchman Kylian Mbappe renewed it with the Paris Saint-Germain official, new representatives linked to Real Madrid appeared with the possibility of new summer deals and the name of Rafael Leao appeared.

The real madrid He will be interested in taking on the services of the Portuguese Rafael LiaoMilan striker, a new champion in the “Scudetto”, with a figure of nearly 120 million euros.

But the same media comments that the termination clause is 150 million and that the Rossonero club’s goal is to keep the player until 2026. Read He is one of the pearls and one of the keys to that Milan The Italian champion, and Milan want him to be the center of their project to bring the club back to the top of Europe.

Leao played most of the season as a left winger, splitting inside to leave the fairway clear for him Theo Hernandez And doing it from the left. Strong, with dribbles and goals, the winger has also acted – on rare occasions – with a nine, as his physical superiority allows him the versatility to occupy any position in attack.

The 22-year-old Portuguese was named Player of the Season, playing 34 games in which he scored 11 goals and made 10 assists – three of them in the last game against. Sassuolo.