May 26, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain sacks its coach from the women's team on suspicion of sexual assault

Cassandra Curtis May 26, 2022 2 min read

The facts were revealed at the beginning of the week, when a thread on the social network Twitter warned of accusations against the coach by a young player.

Director of the Paris Saint-Germain women’s team, Didier All-NicoleThe club, in a statement, said it had been “preventively” removed from its position following accusations of sexually assaulting a player and other “inappropriate” behavior and words.

“If these facts and words are confirmed, they would be incompatible with PSG’s sporting and humanitarian values,” says the entity claiming to take the situation “seriously” and asking for the accusations to be clarified.

The facts were revealed at the beginning of the week, when a thread on the social network Twitter warned of accusations against the coach by a young underage player who told her parents that he touched her after a match. .

Although they did not want to file a formal complaint, the police opened the proceedings and internally, an investigation was also conducted, in which several team officials, including the coach, were questioned.

It highlighted other complaints from players against certain behaviors of the coach, who apologized to the group.

But the club, already having doubts about his continuity, decided to go ahead and remove him from his duties.

This new case joins other cases that have occurred in women’s PSG, such as the attack last November Khaira Al Hamrawiwhich has not yet been clarified, or the fight she had with several of her teammates before the semi-finals of Champions League against him Lions last April 24.

