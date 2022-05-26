Ancelotti’s unexpected invitation to the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

2022-05-26
Carlo Ancelotti Today announced the list of players to be taken Saint Denis with the real madrid to the end Champions League against him Liverpool.
It is an injury-free list due to injury, which allowed the Italian coach to call up the entire team for Saturday’s match on the field. France Stadium (1:00 pm)
Ancelotti had his only doubts about the Austrian defender David Alabawho was unemployed due to a muscle injury in the last phase of the season.
The defender trained all week at the same pace as the rest of his teammates Valdebebas And you will have no problem configuring a central pair with Eder Militao at Paris.
The Spanish press claims that the entire team of real madrid In the best conditions to play the final Champions LeagueUntil Gareth Balethat with everything and everything, his chances of playing are very low.
Contact us for Real Madrid
goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Voidias.
Defenses: Carvajal, E Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. who is this.
Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V, De Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.
Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Finney Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Paris Saint-Germain sacks its coach from the women’s team on suspicion of sexual assault
Real Madrid prepares 120 million euros for Rafael Leao, according to Gazzetta
Invitation to the selection Colombia: Balance the performance of the players, the choice of Colombia