May 26, 2022

Ancelotti's unexpected invitation to the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Cassandra Curtis May 26, 2022

2022-05-26

Carlo Ancelotti Today announced the list of players to be taken Saint Denis with the real madrid to the end Champions League against him Liverpool.

It is an injury-free list due to injury, which allowed the Italian coach to call up the entire team for Saturday’s match on the field. France Stadium (1:00 pm)

Ancelotti had his only doubts about the Austrian defender David Alabawho was unemployed due to a muscle injury in the last phase of the season.

The defender trained all week at the same pace as the rest of his teammates Valdebebas And you will have no problem configuring a central pair with Eder Militao at Paris.

The Spanish press claims that the entire team of real madrid In the best conditions to play the final Champions LeagueUntil Gareth Balethat with everything and everything, his chances of playing are very low.

Contact us for Real Madrid

goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Voidias.

Defenses: Carvajal, E Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. who is this.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V, De Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Finney Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

