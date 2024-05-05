May 5, 2024

Canelo vs. Munguia: Compare Fernando Barbosa’s card with the official card

Cassandra Curtis May 5, 2024 1 min read

The ESPN international referee shared his overall fight ratings for all of the super middleweight titles

After a long wait, finally this Saturday is the multiple champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Successfully defended The World Council, World Association, World Organization and IBF super middleweight titles Finish undefeated Jaime Munguia In a fight between Mexicans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KO) marked the fourth defense of his absolute title at 168 pounds while Munguia (43-1, 34 knockouts) was looking to write his own success story in the division.

International judge espn, Fernando Barbosahe shares Round after round of evaluations With card 116-111 Favor Canelo Alvarez.

What is the official card of the referees for the Canelo vs. Munguia match?

For their part, judges Tim Cheatham, David Sutherland and Steve Westfield confirmed the victory Unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez With cards that did not match each other.

