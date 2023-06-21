Amaury Vergara announces the new signing of Chivas; Who is around?

Mexico City / 06/21/2023 15:55:42

Chivas They want to remove the thorn after that in the last tournament they were so close to it crownedbut despite having a two-goal advantage, tigers around them and grabbed a title End of 2023.

and faced Opening 2023the Guadalajara Board of Directors is getting in on the act, already adding two contracts and recently, Amaury Vergarafriends chevrioadvertisement for the thirdBooster“.

Who is the new member of Chivas?

Take advantage of your visit to GuadalajaraAnd Adam Augusto LopezHe met the former Minister of the Interior and the candidate for Morena’s candidacy for the presidency Amaury Vergaraowner Chivas.

During the meeting, the director gave the politician a T-shirt that announced him.new signaturefollower sacred flock As a joke, the video received thousands of comments, some for and some against.

What signatures does the herd add?

he Guadalajara He already has two signings in the Apertura 2023, they are around the goalkeeper Oscar Wally and attacker Ricardo Marinwho had already been introduced into the club and placed under orders Veliko Paunovic to pre-season.