Wizards, Celtics complete three-team trade for Kristaps Porzingis

the Washington Wizards A three-team deal is being completed with Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies which will be sent to Marcus Smart to grizzlies, Christaps Porzingis to the Celtics and Teus Jones to The Wizards, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies will send their 25th pick Thursday night and a 2024 first-round pick to the Celtics, Wojnarowski reports.

Vojnarowski announced that Porzingis has opted out of his $36 million player option for the 2023-2024 season.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Celtics traded three teams, Los Angeles Clippers and Wizards which would have seen the Celtics acquire Porzingis and the Clippers acquire Malcolm Brogdon sources told Wojnarowski.

Sources told Wojnarowski that the Celtics did not want to wait until Wednesday night to complete the proposed three-way trade and backed out from including the Clippers in the deal.

In that proposed trade, the Wizards had received Marcus Morris, Amir Kofi and the 30th pick in the Clippers Thursday draft, along with forward Danilo Gallinari Boston, sources tell Wojnarowski.

Porzingis, who turns 28 on Aug. 2, averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 65 games with the Wizards last season.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Knicks playing his first full season in Washington after being traded by the Wizards at the 2022 trade deadline.