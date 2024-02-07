America vs Real Estelí (2-1): Result, summary and goals by ConcaChampions | Video | Total Sports

Nicaraguan team Real Estelí pulled off an upset on Tuesday, beating Mexico's América 2-1 at home in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League first round.

A “Panenka” penalty kick by Byron Bonilla in the 7th minute and a goal by defender Marvin Fleites with a header in the 47th minute gave Tren del Norte a historic victory over the current Mexican football champions, for whom Luis Quiñones scored.

The Concachampions first round match between América and Real Estelí is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 6 in Nicaragua.

Nicaragua and Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 10:00 pm.

Venezuela and Bolivia: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil: 00:00 on Wednesday

If you are in Mexico, you can watch the sporting event via Fox Sports on its various digital platforms. However, if you live in the US, TUDN, fuboTV and ViX Premium will be the online signals that will stream the match on Concachampions. Finally, the broadcast signals throughout Nicaragua will be ESPN and Star Plus.