February 7, 2024

America vs Real Estelí (2-1): Result, summary and goals by ConcaChampions | Video | Total Sports

February 7, 2024

Nicaraguan team Real Estelí pulled off an upset on Tuesday, beating Mexico's América 2-1 at home in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League first round.

A “Panenka” penalty kick by Byron Bonilla in the 7th minute and a goal by defender Marvin Fleites with a header in the 47th minute gave Tren del Norte a historic victory over the current Mexican football champions, for whom Luis Quiñones scored.

When will the US match be played? The real Estelle

The Concachampions first round match between América and Real Estelí is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 6 in Nicaragua.

What time was the USA match played? Real Estelí for Conca Champions 2024

Look here for the Latin American schedules to follow the live match between America vs. Real Estelle.

  • Nicaragua and Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
  • Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 10:00 pm.
  • Venezuela and Bolivia: 11:00 p.m.
  • Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil: 00:00 on Wednesday

What channels do they show America vs. America? Real Estelí for Conca Champions 2023

If you are in Mexico, you can watch the sporting event via Fox Sports on its various digital platforms. However, if you live in the US, TUDN, fuboTV and ViX Premium will be the online signals that will stream the match on Concachampions. Finally, the broadcast signals throughout Nicaragua will be ESPN and Star Plus.

America vs. Real Estelí live online for the first stage of Concachampions.

