Millionaire Josh Bell’s option from the Miami Marlins has been accepted

Miami Marlins He managed to keep one of his important numbers for next season with a figure greater than $16 million.

This is excellent news for team management. It is worth noting that, at the beginning of this week, their star player Jorge SolerHe did not sign the option to continue with the group.advertisements

Soler, designated hitter for All star gamecontributed 36 home runs, 75 RBIs and in 504 at-bats, had a .250 average.

The Miami Marlins will retain one of their biggest players

First baseman and DH Josh Bellplayed his first game in uniform Miami Marlins On August 2 in front of Philadelphia Phillieswhere he went 4-for-5 with a home run included.

During the same month, bell He hit .280/.345/.550 with eight home runs and 13 RBIs. In September, he dipped a bit at .260/.330/.410 with just three home runs, but he drove in 13 runs.

Josh BellIn just two months I played with Miami Marlinshe was the fifth most complete hits with 11 in 200 at bats (VB).

First baseman and designated player Cleveland Guardianswas passed in home runs He gets used to it (36 in 504 VB), Jazz Chisholm Jr (19 in 352 VB), Brian Dela Cruz (19 in 579 VB) and Jesús Sanchez (14 at 360V)

So, if Miami Marlins He would have lost Soler and Bell, and he would have the difficult task of replacing 47 home runs and over 100 RBIs.

Fortunately for Marlinsfirst baseman and designated hitter Josh BellHe exercised his option as a player for $16.5 million and will remain with the club, according to the British “Independent” website. Jordan McPherson.

Miami Marlins I signed for Switch hitter 31 years old, relative final date 2023 Cleveland Guardian.

Bell’s alarms went off after the invasion Velez on the Marlins, during the National League’s Wild Card discussion.

“I’ve had a great time here, but I have to make decisions for my little kids and all that. We’ll see what happens and I’m definitely excited when that time comes.”“, he expressed at that moment.