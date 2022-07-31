‘I call them the Bermuda Triangle because the ball is gone’

2022-07-31

Despite losing to El Clasico Barcelona in Las Vegas, Carlo Ancelotti He leaves very satisfied with the tour Real Madrid by the United States. The Whites finished pre-season with a landslide victory over Juventus Thanks goals Benzema s Asensio (2-0).

The goals with which Real Madric concluded his tour in the United States

The Real Madrid team will return to Spain to focus on the European Super Cup, which they will play against on August 10. Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki, Finland.

the match

“Good game, we played well with card. Good play, good control… We finished the season well and respected the well-prepared plan. The team is very good and those who played the first half used to play together.”

Benzema

“It’s the best ever, without a doubt. It does everything right. It’s very hard to discern. It’s creamy.”

Have you ever selected a team?

“In football there are no secrets. Sometimes I have doubts, because I have to evaluate other things … The team is good, but it is not certain that these players will play in the Super Cup. We still have a week and we will see.”